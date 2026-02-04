John Mayer to bring first India show to Mumbai with one-night-only concert

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter John Mayer will perform in India for the first time with a one-night-only concert in Mumbai on February 11, 2026. The show will take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, turning Valentine’s Week into a major live music event for the city.

The concert is being produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, with tickets currently available on BookMyShow’s official platform. The organisers expect a strong turnout, given Mayer’s long-standing popularity among Indian listeners and the rarity of his live appearances in the country.

The Mumbai show was originally scheduled for January 22 but was later deferred. Announcing the change, BookMyShow Live stated, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the John Mayer concert scheduled for January 22nd, 2026, has been postponed to February 11th, 2026, at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai.”

Mayer, who has often spoken about his interest in performing in India, shared his excitement ahead of the concert. “India has long been on my list of places to play, not just for the vibrancy of its culture but for the way music lives in the everyday lives of people here,” he said, adding that performing in Mumbai feels “both humbling and exhilarating.”

Widely regarded for combining skilled guitar work with introspective songwriting, Mayer’s music spans blues, rock, folk and pop. Songs such as Slow Dancing in a Burning Room and Gravity are known for their emotional restraint, while Your Body Is a Wonderland remains one of his most recognisable tracks. More upbeat numbers like Love on the Weekend and New Light are also expected to feature in the setlist, promising a balanced evening of reflective and accessible music.