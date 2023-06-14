Johnny Depp is giving the settlement money from his divorce from Amber Heard to charity. According to reports, the actor will split the $1 million settlement with Amber among five organisations, with $200,000 going to each. He has chosen charities that aid ill children as well as those who provide safe homes for various groups.

According to a report on CNN, Johnny Depp has picked five organisations to receive the settlement funds: the Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Marlon Brando's Tetiaroa Society charity, and the Amazonia Fund Alliance. According to the source, the actor intends to gift $200,000 to each of the five charity.

As per a report by Entertainment Tonight, Make-A-Film, one of the charities chose by Johnny Depp, pairs actors, writers, directors and producers with children, who are battling life-threatening or serious illnesses. The second charity, The Painted Turtle, is an organisation that provides a life-changing free camp experience for sick children.

Another organisation, Red Feather, collaborates with Indigenous communities to create and implement long-term and meaningful housing solutions. Meanwhile, Teitaroa Society safeguards the future of island and coastal communities. Johnny's fifth charity will be Amazonia Fund Alliance, which helps to fund the programmes of Brazilian non-profit groups.

After dating for several years, the Hollywood celebrities married in a private ceremony at their Los Angeles home in 2015. On May 23, 2016, Amber filed for divorce from Johnny and obtained a temporary restraining order against him. She said Johnny had physically mistreated her during their relationship, most commonly when high on drugs or alcohol.