Johnny Depp's June Boston tour with Hollywood Vampires was postponed due to an ankle injury. Now, Hollywood Vampires (American Rock Supergroup) had a sold-out performance over the weekend. According to PEOPLE, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor engaged with them cordially while signing autographs, taking photos, and even giving them hugs.

Depp was seen walking with a cane in Boston, so it appears that his ankle ailment has not fully healed. Everything you need to know about it is provided here.

Johnny Depp, who has a shattered ankle, was seen glowing brightly as he arrived at Boston, Massachusetts' Wang Theatre on Friday. He was walking with a cane and wearing a comfy attire.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor wore similar dark blue checkered trousers and a top. He finished off his ensemble with matching boots and a jacket in a blue and white check pattern. In addition, Johnny Depp chose to wear several necklaces and a blue newsboy cap. Depp was photographed in Boston before to his gig and appeared to be in high spirits despite having a broken ankle.