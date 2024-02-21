It's fascinating how unexpected collaborations can create buzz and interest among audiences. Ranveer Singh's collaboration with Johnny Sins for a commercial endorsing a sexual wellness brand certainly caught many by surprise. The involvement of Johnny Sins, known for his work in the adult entertainment industry, added a unique twist to the advertisement.

Johnny Sins' comments about his experience working in India being welcoming reflect positively on the hospitality and professionalism of the Indian entertainment industry. It's also understandable that he regrets not having the opportunity to explore India further, given its rich culture and diverse attractions.

The commercial itself seems to have resonated well with audiences, with many praising it as the "biggest crossover." Such unexpected partnerships can often generate excitement and intrigue, breaking away from conventional advertising norms and sparking conversations.

In an interview with YouTuber Tanmay Bhatt, Johnny spoke about working with huge crowd for the first time in his life. Speaking about his time in India, Johnny said, "It’s been a little hard because you come all the way here, to a country you have always wanted to see, really not be able to see it. The people have been amazing."

Johnny continued, "Everybody has been extremely nice and what I have seen so far has been extremely cool."

When Tanmay questioned Johnny about his experience of filming with 150 people on the sets, he said, "I don’t think I have ever seen so many people on set. The largest set I have seen in the US is maybe 15 people and most of my shots these days are me and the girl usually. Most shoots are 3 to 5 people."

When Tanmay questioned Johnny about his experience of filming with 150 people on the sets, he said, "I don’t think I have ever seen so many people on set. The largest set I have seen in the US is maybe 15 people and most of my shots these days are me and the girl usually. Most shoots are 3 to 5 people."



A number of celebrities have voiced their thoughts on the advertisement on the Internet. While Karan Kundrra showered admiration, Rashami Desai expressed her disapproval of it.

In fact, he dubbed it the "baap of all ads." For those who don't know, Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their group wrote the advertisement.