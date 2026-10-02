Joi Barua’s ‘Teleportation’ released worldwide in Assamese, takes quantum physics from Abbey Road to NASA’s COSI mission

Indian composer and singer Joi Barua’s quantum physics-inspired track ‘Teleportation’ [Unbound] was released in Assamese language worldwide on October 2, bringing together a 70-piece orchestra at London’s Abbey Road Studios and a connection with NASA’s COSI space mission.

Conceived and written by visionary creator Dr Susan Lim, the track was co-composed by Barua and French composer and orchestrator Manu Martin. It was recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road’s Studio One and released through UK-based Signum Records ahead of World Space Week, observed from October 4 to 10.

‘Teleportation’ explores the concept of quantum entanglement, a phenomenon in which quantum particles can remain correlated across large distances. The track uses the idea to explore cosmic distances, space travel and human connection through an orchestral and sci-fi musical narrative.

The project has now found a new dimension through its connection with NASA’s COSI (Compton Spectrometer and Imager) mission, linking the music’s exploration of cosmic frontiers with an ongoing space-science mission.

Lim wrote the lyrics, while the Assamese translation was done by Ibson Lal Baruah in collaboration with Christina Teenz Tan, a Harvard neurology fellow. Baruah and Martin worked on the composition, with Martin also serving as the orchestrator.

The release features two versions of the track. The international edition is performed by British vocalist Tom Ball, while the Indian and subcontinental edition features Barua’s vocals.

“Teleportation was born out of a fascination with how the deepest laws of physics mirror the simplest truths of being human,” Lim said, describing the collaboration with Barua and Martin as an effort to translate the idea of quantum entanglement into music.

Barua said collaborating with Lim and Martin to turn “high-concept physics into an orchestral journey” pushed artistic boundaries. He also described recording the score at Abbey Road with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra as a landmark moment.

The project extends beyond music, with Indian contemporary artist from Assam, Samudra Kajal Saikia, creating the conceptual artwork and visual world for the single.

The release comes ahead of World Space Week 2026, whose theme is “Rocket Revolution”. The annual observance runs from October 4 to 10 and focuses on space exploration and its wider significance.

‘Teleportation’ [Unbound] is available worldwide on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and Amazon Music, through Signum Records.

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