Joker: Folie a Deux director Todd Phillips has shared a new still from his upcoming comic book movie. Along with Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of the title Joker, the director unveiled Lady Gaga's first glimpse as Harley Quinn on Valentine's Day.

Sharing the photo on Instagram and captioned it, "Happy Valentines Day". There was a lot of excitement in the comments section as one person said, “Love is in the air.” Another commented, “We’re all hyperventilating! Where is my inhaler?” A third fan commented, “My heart is about to drop.”

"Dear Todd Phillips, when you do these films, you take us into an out of body and outer head space, the music direction the performances cinematography all A+ plus... congratulations on day one of filming. We are all beyond excited and over the moon that we get to see Joker2,'' said another user.

Lady Gaga posted the same picture on her social media profiles as well. Margot Robbie previously portrayed Harley Quinn in the live-action films Birds of Prey and Suicide Squad. While the movie's other specifics remain a secret, we do know that it's a musical of sorts and that it's a formal sequel to the popular 2019 picture Joker, which gave Phoenix his first Best Actor Oscar.

The Todd Phillips-produced Joker, which came out a few years ago, also starred Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Frances Conroy, among others. The Phillips and Scott Silver-penned feature ended up becoming the most successful R-rated movie ever, earning more than $1 billion worldwide. The Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion was one of several prestigious awards it received. It garnered 11 Oscar nominations and won two. It should be highlighted that despite the film's critical and financial success, some people didn't like it because they felt it painted a poor picture of mental illness and those who experience it.