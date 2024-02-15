On Valentine's Day, February 14, director Todd Phillips thrilled fans by revealing stills from his upcoming movie "Joker: Folie a Deux," which stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix. The film's release is much awaited. Following a custom he started the previous year, Phillips gave fans a sight of the main actors in moments evocative of their characters' passionate moments.

The most recent photos that Phillips posted show Phoenix and Gaga cuddling during private moments from "Joker 2." In one dramatic photo, Phoenix is dressed as the Joker, while in another, Gaga is shown looking lovingly at Phoenix with their faces just inches away. The third photo captures the pair engaged in a romantic dance on a terrace, Phoenix dashing in a tuxedo and Gaga stunning in an elegant dress. Phillips sent a meaningful remark to go along with the pictures, wishing her followers a day full of love.

The reveal sparked excitement among fans, with many expressing their anticipation for the film. Comments flooded Phillips' social media, with one fan writing, "Thank you so much for this gift ," while another eagerly proclaimed, "So ready for the movie of the year."

Phoenix will play Arthur Fleck again in "Joker: Folie a Deux," while Gaga will play a figure modelled like Harley Quinn from the comic books. The Hollywood Reporter states that the movie, which is named after the clinical phrase "Folie a Deux," which refers to a shared delusional disease suffered by two or more people, usually within the same family, examines the turbulent romantic connection between the protagonists.



"Joker: Folie a Deux," which is slated for release on October 4, is a sequel to the highly successful "Joker," which made over $1 billion in revenue globally when it was first released in 2019. Phoenix won an Oscar for playing the title role in the original "Joker," following his remarkable performance that won him praise from critics.