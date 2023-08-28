As Subhash Kapoor is making a third part of his hit movie franchise, Jolly LLB, Subhash Kapoor is making a third part of his hit movie franchise, Jolly LLB, reports surfaced on August 28.

"Subhash Kapoor has completed the screenplay and will kick off the pre-production at the end of this year. The third installment presents a clash between good and evil within the context of a courtroom. Like its previous parts, Jolly LLB 3 will also offer an engaging courtroom drama with the perfect blend of humor, suspense, and a pertinent social issue for debate. The director has ingeniously crafted a storyline that justifies the presence of both Jollys, and they are excited about returning to the courtroom setting after a six-year hiatus," a source disclose to Pinkvilla, adding that Saurabh Shukla, who played Judge Tripathi in previous movies, will continue to be a part of this installment, produced by Star Studios.

With a late 2024 theatrical release in mind, Jolly LLB 3 will begin filming in Madhya Pradesh in February and is anticipated to be shot over a two-month period. Prior to that, Welcome 3, directed by Firoz Nadiadwala, will feature Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. With a new cast and characters, the Welcome series is being reinvented, and it features a powerful roster of performers in the key roles, including Akshay, Arshad, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani. Welcome to the Jungle, an action-comedy, is slated to begin filming around November 2023 and hit theatres around Christmas 2024.