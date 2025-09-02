Oscar winner Jon Batiste to make India debut with concerts in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai

Jon Batiste, the Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician, is set to perform in India for the first time with concerts scheduled in Delhi-NCR on November 24 and Mumbai on November 26, organisers announced.

The tour, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, marks Batiste’s much-anticipated India debut.

Expressing his excitement, Batiste said, "India's musical spirit has always inspired me. I'm beyond thrilled to finally perform in Mumbai and Delhi. This tour is about sharing joy, stories and sounds that bring us together and I can't wait to experience that magic with all of you in India."

Batiste, a seven-time Grammy winner and Academy Award-winning composer, recently released his ninth studio album Big Money on August 22 via Verve/Interscope. The album features collaborations with No I.D., Randy Newman, and Andra Day, and is supported by his U.S. headlining run, The Big Money Tour: Jon Batiste Plays America, which kicked off on August 27 with more than 30 stops nationwide.

In addition to his solo work, Batiste is best known for scoring Pixar’s Soul—which won him an Academy Award—and for his seven-year tenure as bandleader and musical director on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.