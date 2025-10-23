Jonita Gandhi, Progressive Brothers to open for Enrique Iglesias in Mumbai

Mumbai is gearing up for a power-packed musical weekend as Indo-Canadian singer Jonita Gandhi and EDM sensations Progressive Brothers are set to open for global superstar Enrique Iglesias at his upcoming concert.

The two-day musical extravaganza will take place on October 29 and 30 at MMRDA Grounds, BKC, marking Iglesias’ grand return to India after 13 years.

Sharing her excitement, Jonita Gandhi said in a press note, “It’s truly a dream come true to share the stage with Enrique Iglesias. I grew up listening to his music—he’s such an icon. I’m incredibly excited to connect with fans and bring my energy to this concert.”

Progressive Brothers echoed the sentiment, adding, “Opening for Enrique is an incredible honour. We can’t wait to bring our unique sound to the audience and set the stage for an unforgettable show.”

Iglesias, best known for chart-toppers like Hero, Bailamos, Baby I Like It, and Beautiful, last performed in India during his ‘Euphoria World Tour’ in 2012, with shows in Pune, Gurugram, and Bengaluru.

“I’ve missed performing in India. The fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can’t wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show,” Iglesias shared in a statement.

With this lineup, Mumbai’s music lovers are in for a night that promises nostalgia, beats, and pure pop magic.