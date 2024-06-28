Hollywood star Joseph Quinn recently hinted at his potential return in the final season of the highly-anticipated series, Stranger Things Season 5. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Quinn teased fans by saying, "I might have that feeling, too. Or maybe I don't. Who knows? I don't know! Who knows? Maybe I do."

Quinn's character, Eddie Munson, was killed off in the previous season, dying in the arms of Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) after a fierce battle with an army of bats. Despite his character's demise, Quinn's comments have fueled speculation about a possible return, perhaps through a dream sequence or some other narrative device that brings back the dead.

The actor expressed his desire to reconnect with his former castmates, stating, "I love those guys! I'd love to come and say hello. I'm sure they're working very hard to land the plane. It's been a long time that they've been working on that, so I'm really delighted that they're kind of getting towards the end, and they're having a nice time. I'm sure they're gonna deliver a pretty epic finale. I have no doubts."

The release date for the final season of Stranger Things has yet to be announced, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more news about the show's conclusion and the potential return of beloved characters like Eddie Munson.