Journalist and cultural activist Kumar Bhaskarjyoti passes away at 50
Noted television host, radio jockey, writer and cultural activist Kumar Bhaskarjyoti passed away on Wednesday at the age of 50, leaving behind a rich legacy in Assam’s media and cultural landscape.
Noted television host, radio jockey, writer and cultural activist Kumar Bhaskarjyoti passed away on Wednesday at the age of 50, leaving behind a rich legacy in Assam’s media and cultural landscape.
Family sources said he had been undergoing treatment for a serious illness for some time.
Bhaskarjyoti was widely known for his multifaceted contributions as a journalist and cultural figure, engaging audiences through television, radio and literary work. His efforts in promoting cultural discourse and social awareness earned him recognition across the state.
In a final act of generosity, he posthumously donated his eyes and body, a gesture that has been widely appreciated and remembered as a reflection of his humanitarian values.
Condolences poured in from members of the media fraternity, cultural organisations and well-wishers, who remembered him as a committed professional and a passionate advocate of art and culture.
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