Jr NTR's Devara Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, has crossed Rs 100 crore in India. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

Despite mixed reviews, the film has resonated with audiences, largely due to Jr. NTR's massive fan following. According to Sacnilk, the film grossed over Rs 140 crore globally on its opening day and earned Rs 38.2 crore in India on Day 2, bringing the total to Rs 120.7 crore.

The pan-India film was released on Friday in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. On Saturday, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 60.23 per cent in the Telugu market, 18.15 per cent in the Hindi sector, 28.02 per cent in Kannada, 24.89 per cent in Tamil, and 15.95 per cent in Malayalam.

In two days, the film entered the Rs 200 crore club globally and earned Rs 243 crore. It has become the highest-grossing solo opener for both Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. It also marks the second-biggest opener of the year and is poised for an even more remarkable weekend.

Devara Part 1 marks Jr NTR's first solo release in six years since 2018's Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. He was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR alongside Ram Charan in 2022.