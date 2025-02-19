After years of speculation and anticipation, Jr NTR’s upcoming film with director Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled Dragon, is finally set to commence filming this month. The project, officially announced on August 9, 2024, after being in the rumor mill since 2019, is expected to be a high-octane action entertainer, aligning with Neel’s signature filmmaking style.

According to a recent report by Gulte, the first schedule of NTR 31 will run for about a week to ten days. However, Jr NTR will reportedly not begin filming his portions until March 2025. The delay is primarily due to his packed schedule, as he is currently engaged with War 2, part of YRF’s spy universe alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, set to release on August 14, 2025.

The film’s pre-production began earlier this year with a formal muhurat puja, and its grand theatrical release is slated for January 9, 2026. Prashanth Neel, known for the KGF series and Salaar, revealed in a recent interview that the film will be a period drama focusing on immigrants, offering a fresh narrative within his high-adrenaline storytelling style.

Although an official cast announcement is yet to be made, reports suggest that Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas and Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth might play significant roles in the film. Given the massive box office success of Devara: Part 1 and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, the expectations surrounding NTR 31 are at an all-time high.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR also has Devara: Part 2 in the pipeline, which is rumored to commence production in 2025. During promotional events for Devara, director Koratala Siva hinted that Jr NTR would prioritize NTR 31 after completing War 2, before shifting focus to Devara 2.

With Prashanth Neel at the helm, NTR 31 is set to present Jr NTR in a gritty, intense avatar, promising audiences a cinematic spectacle. Neel’s expertise in delivering mass action entertainers combined with Jr NTR’s commanding screen presence is expected to create a film that will resonate with fans across multiple languages.