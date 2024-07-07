Judy Belushi-Pisano, actor, producer, and widow of legendary comedian John Belushi, passed away at the age of 73, her family announced. Known for her significant contributions to John Belushi's comedic legacy, Judy played a pivotal role in iconic projects such as 'The Blues Brothers' and 'National Lampoon’s Animal House'.

The Belushi and Pisano families confirmed Judy's death via John Belushi's Facebook profile, expressing their profound sadness. They highlighted Judy's creative collaboration with Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi, which birthed 'The Blues Brothers', a timeless testament to music and laughter.

Born on January 7, 1952, in Wheaton, Illinois, Judy met John Belushi while attending Wheaton Central High School. They moved to New York in 1973, where Judy began her career as an art assistant and later became an associate producer for 'The National Lampoon Radio Hour'. The couple married in 1976 before John's untimely death in 1982 from a drug overdose at age 36.

Throughout her life, Judy dedicated herself to preserving John Belushi's legacy. She co-authored his biography and played a pivotal role in the 2020 Showtime documentary 'John Belushi'. Judy later married writer/producer Victor Pisano and together they managed the Belushi Pisano Gallery in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

In addition to her contributions to comedy and film, Judy's impact extended through her warmth and acceptance, as noted by family statements. Her legacy includes nurturing 'The Blues Brothers' brand and ensuring John Belushi's influence endures in popular culture.