Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 set for January 2026, teaser drops

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen finally have a date to mark on their calendars — season three of the hit action anime will premiere in January 2026.

Crunchyroll confirmed the announcement during a live-streamed fifth anniversary special, revealing that the new season will stream exclusively on its platform worldwide, excluding Asia, with weekly episodes releasing alongside Japan’s broadcast.

Titled Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game, the upcoming season adapts the manga arc of the same name. The first teaser offers a glimpse of Yuji Itadori wrestling with guilt after the Shibuya Incident, plus explosive clashes featuring Yuta Okkotsu, Naoya Zen’in, and Choso. Megumi Fushiguro, Yuki Tsukumo, and Maki Zen’in also make appearances.

Shota Goshozono will return as director, with Hiroshi Seko handling series composition and scripts. The Japanese voice cast includes Junya Enoki (Yuji), Yuma Uchida (Megumi), Daisuke Namikawa (Choso), and Megumi Ogata (Yuta).

Based on Gege Akutami’s best-selling manga, Jujutsu Kaisen has surpassed 100 million copies in circulation. The manga wrapped up its run in Weekly Shonen Jump in September 2024.

The anime debuted in 2020, followed by a second season in 2023 that covered the Hidden Inventory and Shibuya Incident arcs. The franchise also delivered the prequel film Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which grossed around $180 million globally and won Best Anime Film at the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.