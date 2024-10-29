Dwayne Johnson and his band of digital adventurers are gearing up for another wild ride as Sony Pictures confirmed the third installment of the modern Jumanji saga will hit theatres December 11, 2026.

Fan favourites Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are all set to return alongside Johnson, with Jake Kasdan back in the director's chair. The announcement follows the massive success of the franchise's recent chapters, which have collectively hauled in over $1.7 billion worldwide.

"Jake has a very, very special cool idea," Johnson teased about the upcoming film. "Could be the finale... it's really special."

The movie will get the premium treatment, launching in IMAX and other large-format theatres. Behind the scenes, the production dream team includes Johnson himself, alongside Kasdan, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Matt Tolmach.

Getting the gang back together wasn't easy, according to Gillan. "We're all so enthusiastic about it," she shared. "It's just a matter of when." The scheduling puzzle has finally been solved, much to fans' delight.

The modern Jumanji series, which cleverly reimagined Chris Van Allsburg's 1981 children's book and the beloved 1995 Robin Williams film, struck gold with its video game twist in 2017's "Welcome to the Jungle." The 2019 follow-up proved the formula still had plenty of lives left, suggesting this third outing might level up even higher.