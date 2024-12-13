BTS star Jungkook scored big at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, snagging two prestigious accolades despite being away on military service. The K-pop sensation clinched Top K-pop Album for his debut solo album 'Golden' and Top Global K-pop Song for 'Standing Next to You'.

Breaking records once again, Jungkook marked his second consecutive win in the Top Global K-pop Song category. His album 'Golden' made waves by maintaining a remarkable 24-week streak on the Billboard 200 chart - the longest for a Korean solo artist.

The singer's impact continues to resonate globally. 'Standing Next to You' rocketed to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Jungkook the first Korean solo artist with three top 10 hits.

While unable to attend the December 12 ceremony due to military commitments, the artist's achievements speak volumes. His record label, BIGHIT MUSIC, celebrated the wins by thanking ARMYs for their unwavering support.

Jungkook isn't alone in representing K-pop's global dominance. Stray Kids secured Top Global K-pop Artist, while SEVENTEEN grabbed Top K-pop Touring Artist, showcasing the genre's international appeal.

Currently serving his mandatory military service, Jungkook is set to return in June 2025. Before deployment, he dropped his debut solo album 'Golden' and released a documentary film 'I AM STILL', proving his artistic versatility continues uninterrupted.

The night belonged to Taylor Swift, who made history by winning 10 awards and becoming the most decorated artist in Billboard Music Awards history.