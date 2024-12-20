To ARMY, Jungkook is more than just a record-breaker and a chart-topping idol; he’s the comforting best friend who shows up just when they need him. True to form, the BTS member once again made history while giving fans a wholesome and memorable surprise.

On December 18, Jungkook’s unannounced Weverse live session shattered records, amassing over 20.2 million real-time viewers, the highest ever for a livestream on the platform.

Broadcasting from his newly unveiled home, Jungkook shared candid insights about his life, military service, and his band, BTS. The two-and-a-half-hour session wasn’t just a live chat—it was a blend of heartfelt conversations, karaoke performances, and a house tour that left ARMY buzzing.

The singer, currently serving in the military, began his live from what he called his “hideout”—a cosy basement featuring a bar, karaoke setup, and music equipment. He gave fans a sneak peek of his living area while humorously requesting them to respect his privacy: “I hope you don’t come to my house. If you want to send something, send it to the company. I’m so thankful, but it’s not possible for me to receive packages here.”

Throughout the session, Jungkook sang over 30 songs, from his recent hits like Standing Next to You and 3D to covers of fellow BTS members’ tracks and global hits. However, he declined to perform BTS songs, explaining, “I want to sing them together with the members.”

Fans were thrilled when he performed APT by BLACKPINK’s Rosé, adding his unique flair to the chart-topping track. The moment highlighted Jungkook’s knack for making every interaction special. But the highlight of the Karaoke was Die with a Smile by Bruno Mars.

The livestream wasn’t just entertaining—it solidified Jungkook’s status as a digital powerhouse. This achievement follows his 2021 VLive record, where he garnered 22 million viewers.

Jungkook reassured fans about his well-being, sharing updates about his military life and relationships with BTS members. “Jimin and I are doing well in the military,” he said, adding that he plans to meet Jin and J-Hope, who recently completed their service.

As ARMY celebrated this record-breaking event, the livestream became evident to Jungkook’s enduring charm, talent, and ability to make fans feel like family. Whether singing, chatting, or simply being himself, he continues to create moments that ARMY will cherish for years.