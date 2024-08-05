Cinemark has announced the release of Jungkook's highly anticipated documentary, I AM STILL, set to premiere in cinemas worldwide on September 18, 2024. The film celebrates Jungkook's evolution as a solo artist and chronicles his 150-day journey leading up to the release of his debut solo album, GOLDEN. The documentary will also feature exclusive live performances from Seoul, offering fans an intimate look at the BTS star's trailblazing path.

On July 11, BTS's official social media channels shared a cryptic teaser image titled “Jung Kook: I Am Still,” accompanied by the message “Coming Soon to Cinemas!" This unexpected announcement left fans in a frenzy, sparking speculation about the nature of the reveal. The teaser provided no additional information, prompting a wave of theories and excitement within the fandom.

The speculation proved correct as the news of the documentary's release was confirmed. This announcement comes as no surprise to dedicated fans, as Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, had previously hinted at a solo project in the works.

In addition to the documentary, Jungkook has also embarked on a new venture with fellow BTS member Jimin. The duo will star in a joint travel show, Are You Sure?, set to premiere on Disney Plus on August 8, 2024. The show promises to offer a healing and adventurous experience as the two idols explore new destinations together.

Jungkook, known for his captivating performances and vocal prowess, has consistently been a fan favorite since BTS's debut. With the release of I AM STILL, fans will get an unprecedented look at his journey as a solo artist, showcasing his dedication, creativity, and passion for music.

As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build. I AM STILL is expected to draw massive crowds to cinemas, solidifying Jungkook's status as a global superstar and a trailblazer in the music industry.