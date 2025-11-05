Jungkook's 'Golden: The Moments' exhibition lands in Mumbai as Hybe expands into India

Jungkook has essentially taken over the world, and now India's getting its turn. The BTS member's solo stardom has reached a point where an entire exhibition dedicated to his journey feels less like fan service and more like cultural documentation — and that exhibition is heading to Mumbai this December.

BookMyShow Live and Hybe are bringing Golden: The Moments to Mehboob Studios from December 12, 2025, through January 11, 2026. The timing isn't coincidental. This marks Hybe's official push into the Indian market, a move that acknowledges what's been obvious for years: India's K-pop fanbase isn't niche anymore.

The exhibition tracks Jungkook's evolution from BTS's youngest member to a solo artist whose album Golden topped charts globally. Visitors will walk through themed zones that piece together his career — award plaques, stage props like microphones and in-ear monitors, and photographs from performances that defined moments in his trajectory.

One section isolates his vocals on tracks like "Hate You," letting fans hear the technical precision behind the finished songs. Another features his concert outfits and music video sets, including "Standing Next to You." The Shine Cinema area plays his performances of "Seven" and "3D" on massive screens, while candid behind-the-scenes shots offer glimpses into his creative process during the Golden era.

The exhibition wraps with a fan zone where visitors can leave messages — a gesture that turns spectators into participants.

Tickets go live on November 6 at noon on BookMyShow, with limited early-bird options for preview night access.

Hybe's statement was more direct: "India represents one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving music markets in the world." With Hybe India now established, the company plans to build what it calls "meaningful cultural bridges" between its artists and Indian audiences.

India's K-pop scene has exploded beyond online streaming and social media. Fans want physical experiences — concerts, meet-and-greets, merchandise drops. Golden: The Moments answers that demand while testing how deep that market really runs. If Mumbai's response is strong, expect more.