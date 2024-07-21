Jungkook's solo music has achieved significant milestones on Spotify. His song "Seven" became the fastest by a K-pop soloist to reach 1.76 billion streams, and his album "GOLDEN" set records for the biggest streaming days for albums by Asian soloists.

"Never Let Go" became Jungkook's 13th song to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify, making him the first and only K-pop soloist to achieve this. Other notable achievements include "Standing Next to You" surpassing 755 million streams, the fastest for a K-pop soloist, and "Dreamers" surpassing 425 million streams.

[📊 CHARTS]



Biggest Debuts by K-pop Soloist on Spotify Counter in History:



1- SEVEN — 20M

2- #WHO — 9.9M (𝐍𝐄𝐖)

3- Left and Right — 8.7M

4- Smeraldo Garden Marching Band — 8.64M

5- 3D — 8.29M

6- Standing Next To You — 8.26M

7- Like Crazy — 7.9M pic.twitter.com/xWivwxMB7W — BTS Updates, News & Charts ⁷ (@_BTSMoments_) July 20, 2024

Additionally, "Who" by Jimin debuted with 9.9 million streams, marking the second-biggest debut for a K-pop soloist in 2024.

Jungkook remains the only Asian soloist to earn 10 million streams with a song in a single day on Spotify, doing so 30x with “Seven” which peaked at 20M on counter. pic.twitter.com/RXtxbGTwgu — Jungkook Charts (@chartjungkook) July 20, 2024

Jungkook made his solo debut with "SEVEN" featuring Latto, which was released on July 14, shortly after BTS went on hiatus. The song quickly broke records, landing on both the Hot 100 and Global 200 charts. Following this success, his second single, "3D," featuring Jack Harlow, also reached the top five on the Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart. His solo album, "GOLDEN," continued the trend by setting new records in its opening week.