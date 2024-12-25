Actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni is facing growing legal challenges, including a breach of contract lawsuit filed by his former publicist, Steph Jones. The lawsuit, filed in New York State court this week, follows allegations of sexual misconduct made by Baldoni's It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively.

Baldoni, who directed and starred in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, entered into a one-year contract with Jones’ PR firm, Jonesworks, at a rate of $25,000 per month. However, just as the film was hitting theatres in August, Baldoni reportedly cut ties with Jonesworks and shifted his PR business to a new firm founded by his former publicist, Jennifer Abel.

Jones' lawsuit accuses Baldoni of breaching the contract and also names Abel and publicist Melissa Nathan as part of a broader plot to damage Jones' reputation. The lawsuit alleges that after Baldoni left Jonesworks, he, along with Abel and Nathan, initiated a smear campaign against Blake Lively in retaliation for her accusations of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us.

Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department on December 23, accusing Baldoni and his team of engaging in "social manipulation" to tarnish her image. Lively's legal team claims they have obtained text messages between Abel, Nathan, and Baldoni, which they argue show a coordinated effort to suppress her allegations and avoid a public scandal.

Baldoni has denied all accusations, calling them "shameful" and "categorically false." He strongly rejected any wrongdoing, labelling the claims as defamatory.

The legal entanglements don’t stop there. Jones' lawsuit also claims that Abel planned to leave Jonesworks and undermined the firm in the process, attempting to take clients along with her. Jones further alleges that Nathan encouraged Abel’s departure, which hurt Jonesworks' reputation and business.

As the legal battles continue, both Baldoni's allegations and the ongoing dispute between the parties are garnering significant attention.