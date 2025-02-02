Justin Baldoni has launched a website to present his side of the ongoing legal dispute with Blake Lively, offering a detailed timeline and legal documents related to the case. The website, titled "Lawsuit Info," went live on February 1 and includes 168 pages of previously unseen messages, emails, and other communications.

This move follows Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios in December 2024, accusing them of sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni has denied the allegations, countersuing Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane for defamation and extortion.

The website reveals messages such as an alleged text from Lively in April 2023 discussing a scene rewrite, where she reportedly described her style as "flirty and yummy," and another message from Reynolds in February 2023, praising Baldoni and expressing excitement for the collaboration.

Lively's team has criticised Baldoni’s move, accusing him of trying to sway public opinion and requesting a gag order to prevent any further public disclosure of the case details. They argue that releasing this information could influence a future jury. Baldoni’s team, however, claims Lively began the media coverage by allegedly sharing her initial complaints.

A pre-trial conference is set for February 3, with the full trial scheduled for March 2025.