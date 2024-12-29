The legal dispute between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is heating up as Baldoni prepares to file a countersuit following Lively's allegations of sexual harassment and a smear campaign during the production of It Ends With Us.

According to a report, Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, claims the countersuit will expose the "true story" behind Lively's accusations. Freedman described the upcoming legal action as something that will "shock everyone," alleging that Lively’s claims are part of a public relations strategy to rebuild her image after negative press during the film’s promotional campaign.

Lively’s lawsuit accuses Baldoni, his production company Wayfarer Studios, and others of creating a hostile work environment and orchestrating a coordinated effort to tarnish her reputation. In response, Freedman has hinted at presenting evidence, including WhatsApp messages, which he says were manipulated and taken out of context.

The actress has garnered widespread support, particularly from her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars—America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel—who shared a joint statement on Instagram. "As Blake's friends and sisters for over 20 years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign to destroy her reputation," they wrote, expressing outrage over the alleged mistreatment.

Author Colleen Hoover, whose novel It Ends With Us inspired the film, has also voiced her support for Lively, praising her bravery and honesty in speaking out.