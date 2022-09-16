Singer Justin Bieber, who was supposed to perform in India in October 2022, has called off his concert due to his health issues, confirmed ‘BookMyShow’ by issuing an official statement.

"We are extremely disappointed to share that the 'Justin Bieber Justice World Tour - India' scheduled for October 18th, 2022 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi has been cancelled owing to the singer's health condition. We have just been informed that due to health concerns, he will unfortunately not be able to make it next month. Along with New Delhi in India, the artist has also cancelled other stops in the tour's run-up to the India show including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, UAE and Israel," BookMyShow's spokesperson said.

According to report, the show would have marked Bieber's second visit to India. In 2017, as part of his Purpose World Tour, Bieber had a performance in Mumbai. He was set to perform live on October 18 at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

BookMyShow which sold tickets for the concert, also informed that the company would refund the ticket amount to people.

The ticket booking site has already started a full and complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had bought tickets for the show.

The complete refund will be reflected within 10 working days in the customer's source account of the original transaction. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused but we promise, there is a lot more music and live entertainment coming your way, soon," the statement read.

🚨 Justice World Tour - India, Important Update 🚨

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.#JusticeWorldTourIndia #JusticeWorldTourIndiaUpdate pic.twitter.com/I3MmNgSfxe

In June this year, Bieber shared with the world that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The disease, a rare neurological disorder, has left one side of his face paralysed.

In addition to his trip to India, Bieber also canceled trips to Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Israel.