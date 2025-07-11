Justin Bieber drops surprise album ‘Swag’ with star-studded lineup, 21 tracks

Justin Bieber just made a major return to music with the release of his seventh studio album, Swag. The new project packs 21 tracks and features an eclectic mix of guests, including Gunna, Sexyy Red, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, and gospel legend Marvin Winans.

The album, produced by Bieber himself along with Carter Lang, Dylan Wiggins, Daniel Caesar, mk.gee, Daniel Chetrit, and Knox Fortune, had fans buzzing even before it dropped.

Earlier today, cryptic billboards began popping up in cities like Atlanta, LA, and even Iceland, showing Bieber’s face with just one word: Swag. He later confirmed the hype on Instagram, posting a video from Times Square showing the full tracklist—well, almost. He also shared a photo featuring a handwritten list of 20 unreleased tracks and behind-the-scenes pics from what looks like the album’s cover shoot, including images of him with wife Hailey and their son, Jack Blues.

In recent months, Bieber had been dropping subtle hints about new music, sharing photos from late-night studio sessions at his LA home. Those sessions reportedly included collaborators like Carter Lang, Eddie Benjamin, and Tay James.

Swag is Bieber’s first full-length release since Justice (2021), which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned hits like “Peaches,” “Anyone,” and “Hold On.” He launched his Justice World Tour in 2022, but cancelled remaining dates to focus on his health.

He’s been keeping a low profile since, though he did make a surprise appearance at SZA’s LA show earlier this year to perform their collab, “Snooze.”

Now, with Swag officially out, it’s clear Bieber’s ready to step back into the spotlight—on his own terms.