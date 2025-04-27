Justin Bieber is putting the finishing touches on a new album as he navigates a significant shift in his career. Reportedly, Bieber plans to travel to a Nordic country to collaborate closely with his musical team and complete the project.

In recent months, the pop star has been hosting a series of "jam sessions" at his Los Angeles home, gathering a mix of top talent, including DJ Tay James, HARV, Carter Lang, and Eddie Benjamin. He's also been working with UK singer-songwriter Sekou and producer Dylan Wiggins, shaping the direction of his first major release in several years.

The project carries added pressure as Bieber still owes Def Jam Records four more albums under his current contract. Given his history — 17 tracks with over a billion Spotify streams each and eight Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits — expectations inside the label are high.

However, the album’s timeline may be affected by the end of Bieber’s longtime partnership with manager Scooter Braun. Bieber has now built a tight-knit inner circle focused on aligning with his evolving artistic vision, signalling a new era in both his music and his business strategy.