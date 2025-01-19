Justin Bieber has fans buzzing after sharing photos of himself in the studio, sparking rumours of a potential album release in 2025. The Instagram images, captured by photographer Rory Kramer, show Bieber with headphones on and a microphone in hand, deeply engaged in recording.

This comes after Bieber teased a 24-second snippet of a new song earlier in the week, adding fuel to the excitement. In October, he had shared photos of a studio session, and producer Mk.gee later revealed in an interview that they had been collaborating. “Anything that comes out of his mouth: That’s pop music,” Mk.gee told Billboard.

If the project comes to fruition, it would be Bieber's first album since 2021’s Justice, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and delivered hits like "Holy" and "Peaches." Since then, Bieber has released limited solo work, with his last single, "Honest" featuring Don Toliver, dropping in 2022.

Fans now eagerly await confirmation of what could be Bieber’s next big musical chapter.