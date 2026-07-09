Justin Bieber joins Madonna, Shakira and BTS for first FIFA World Cup final halftime show

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed that Justin Bieber will join Madonna, Shakira and BTS as co-headliners for the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show on July 19 (local time).

The 11-minute performance will take place during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium, officially referred to by FIFA as the New York New Jersey Stadium. The event marks the first halftime show in the history of a men's FIFA World Cup final.

Curated by Chris Martin in collaboration with Global Citizen, the production is intended to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to improve access to education and football opportunities for children worldwide.

Alongside the four headliners, the show will feature performances by Burna Boy, acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus alongside Coldplay.

Announcing the lineup on social media, Infantino said education remains the driving force behind the initiative.

"When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education... As the world unites for the most significant football match in history on Sunday, 19 July 2026 at the New York New Jersey Stadium, this groundbreaking spectacle, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, will celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle."

He added that the performers would help convey "a powerful message of unity and hope to billions of people worldwide".

The announcement comes as the 2026 FIFA World Cup reaches the quarter-final stage, with defending and former champions Argentina, France, Spain and England still in contention, alongside Morocco, Belgium, Norway and Switzerland, all seeking a place in the final.

Earlier in the tournament, FIFA staged opening ceremonies across the three host nations — Mexico, Canada and the United States — featuring performances by artists including Shakira, Burna Boy, Andrea Bocelli, J Balvin, Katy Perry, LISA, Anitta and Rema.