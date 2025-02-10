Justin Bieber has silenced the latest wave of marriage speculation with a simple yet powerful move—an Instagram post. The pop star shared a series of heartfelt snapshots featuring him and wife Hailey Bieber enjoying a relaxed dinner date, putting to rest any rumours of trouble in paradise.

The couple, all smiles and laughter in the pictures, looked completely at ease, reassuring fans that their bond remains strong despite swirling gossip. The post, which Hailey liked almost instantly, sent a clear message—there’s no drama here.

Aside from showcasing their love, the post also teased glimpses of Justin’s music projects, sparking excitement that new tunes might be on the horizon. Fans were quick to pick up on subtle hints that the singer could be back in the studio working on fresh material.

Bieber, 30, has been a regular subject of headlines lately, and not just for his music. His marriage has been under constant public scrutiny, with rumours of a possible split making the rounds. The speculation reached a peak when fans noticed that Justin had briefly unfollowed Hailey on Instagram. However, the singer swiftly addressed the situation, explaining via Instagram Stories that his account had been tampered with. "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," he clarified, shutting down the rumours.

This isn’t the first time the couple has had to swat away gossip. Just last December, Justin melted hearts with a touching tribute to Hailey, calling her "the greatest woman I have and will ever know." The pair also shared a romantic ice-skating date, giving fans yet another glimpse of their close-knit relationship.

Hailey, known for handling online chatter with a mix of grace and humour, also took matters into her own hands in December. She reposted a viral TikTok clip saying, "You're not well, and it's okay," adding her own caption: "Me to all of you on the internet."

Despite the relentless rumours, insiders say Justin and Hailey don’t let the noise get to them. "They actually laugh at it," a source close to the couple revealed. While the constant gossip can be a nuisance, they see it as nothing more than background chatter.

If anything, the couple has even more reason to celebrate—parenthood. In August 2024, they welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, marking a new and exciting chapter in their lives.