Justin Bieber cleared the air about recent rumours that he unfollowed his wife, Hailey Bieber, on Instagram. In a now-deleted Instagram story on January 21, the singer addressed the incident, writing, "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife".

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, continues to share glimpses of their relationship online despite persistent gossip. Recently, Justin posted photos from a cosy winter date, showing the two ice skating under the stars. In another Instagram story, he called Hailey "the greatest woman I have and will ever know."

Speculation about the couple's relationship isn’t new. Hailey addressed the online chatter in December 2024, reposting a viral TikTok with the caption, "You're not well, and it's okay." She added, "Me to all of you on the internet," referencing ongoing rumours.

The Biebers welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23, 2024. Justin announced the news with a heartwarming photo of Hailey's hand holding their newborn's tiny foot, captioned, "Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber."

Despite the noise surrounding their marriage, the couple remains unfazed. “They laugh at the constant divorce rumours. It's annoying but just noise.”