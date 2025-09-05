Justin Bieber strikes again with surprise 'Swag II' album drop

Justin Bieber pulled another fast one on fans on September 5, releasing his eighth studio album "Swag II" in less than 24 hours after announcing the project. The 23-track album serves as the sequel to July's surprise hit "Swag," proving the pop star isn't slowing down his rapid-fire release schedule.

The album features collaborations with Nigerian singer Tems, British rapper Bakar, veteran hip-hop artist Hurricane Chris, internet personality Lil B, and rising star Eddie Benjamin. True to Bieber fashion, the release didn't go entirely smoothly – the album arrived late on streaming platforms, first appearing on YouTube Music before hitting other services.

Bieber took to Instagram to address the technical hiccups, posting frustrated messages including "I'm sorry for the wait their telling me any second" and "Me waiting with u, not baiting u not sure wut the fuckkyyy is going on clicking refreshhhhhh." His raw, unfiltered posts showed fans he was just as eager as they were for the music to go live.

The marketing campaign mirrored his previous album's grassroots approach. Mysterious billboards appeared across London while banners popped up in West Hollywood on Thursday morning, building anticipation before Bieber confirmed the midnight release on Instagram.

"SWAG II" comes less than two months after its predecessor dominated charts. The first "Swag" debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and delivered Bieber his biggest streaming week to date. The album's standout tracks "Daisies" hit number two on the Hot 100, "Yukon" peaked at number eight, and "First Place" landed at number 52.

The first installment featured 21 tracks with appearances from Gunna, Sexyy Red, comedian Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, and gospel legend Marvin Winans. Production duties were handled by Bieber alongside notable contributors including Tobias Jesso Jr., Carter Lang, Dylan Wiggins, Daniel Caesar, mk.gee, and Daniel Chetrit.

With "Swag II" now available across all platforms, Bieber continues his streak of keeping fans guessing. The surprise release strategy has clearly worked for the Canadian superstar, who seems to have found his groove with this new approach to album rollouts.