Justin Bieber to return to Grammys after four-year stage hiatus

Justin Bieber will perform at the Grammy Awards 2026, marking his first major live appearance since 2022 and a significant return for one of pop music’s most influential artists. The announcement has fuelled anticipation around this year’s ceremony, with Bieber largely avoiding large-scale public performances in recent years.

The singer has secured four Grammy nominations this year, underlining the importance of his comeback. He is nominated for album of the year for Swag, his first studio release since Justice in 2021. He is also in contention for best pop vocal performance, best pop vocal album and best R&B performance, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Recording Academy has confirmed a diverse performance line-up alongside Bieber, including Sabrina Carpenter, hip-hop duo Clipse and producer and artist Pharrell Williams. The ceremony will also feature a dedicated segment highlighting all eight nominees in the best new artist category: Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR and The Marías.

The Grammy Awards 2026 will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ this Sunday, beginning at 5 pm. This year’s event will carry added significance as it marks the final Grammys broadcast under CBS’s long-running partnership with the awards show, which will move to Disney from next year.

The ceremony will also be Trevor Noah’s last as host. After six consecutive years fronting the Grammys, the comedian and television presenter will step away, closing a notable chapter in the show’s recent history.