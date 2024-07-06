Pop sensation Justin Bieber delivered a show-stopping performance at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 5. The event, held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), drew a star-studded crowd including Bollywood celebrities and sports figures.

Bieber, dressed in his signature style, entertained guests with a medley of his hit songs including "Baby," "Love Yourself," and "Peaches." Videos of his energetic performance quickly went viral on social media, showcasing the singer's interaction with the audience.

This marks Bieber's return to India since his 2017 concert, following the cancellation of his 2022 tour due to health concerns. The pop star was spotted leaving Mumbai early Saturday morning after his brief visit.

The Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding celebrations have been making headlines, with events ranging from mass weddings for underprivileged couples to traditional Gujarati ceremonies. The main wedding festivities are scheduled for July 12-14, with guests encouraged to wear traditional Indian attire.

This high-profile sangeet ceremony is part of a series of lavish pre-wedding events, following earlier celebrations in Jamnagar that attracted global attention. The Ambani family continues to set new benchmarks for grand Indian weddings, blending tradition with international star power.