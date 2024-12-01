Justin Timberlake has cancelled another performance on his 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' due to a back injury. The singer, who’s been dealing with health issues for a while, informed fans over the weekend that the Oklahoma City show on December 2 would not take place.

Taking to Instagram, Timberlake shared a heartfelt message saying, "I'm so sorry Oklahoma City... I have to cancel the show on 12/2. I hurt my back in NOLA, and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little longer." He added, "Thank you for your support – y’all know I hate doing this" alongside a heart-hands emoji.

This cancellation follows a series of setbacks during the tour, including an October show delay due to an undisclosed injury and several rescheduled dates after Timberlake battled bronchitis and laryngitis. Despite the bumps in the road, he is set to resume the tour on December 4 in Houston at the Toyota Center. Fans who were affected by the cancellation will be refunded, as stated on his website.

The 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' is Timberlake's first in five years and is in support of his album Everything I Thought It Was, released earlier this year. The tour, which runs through 2025, will visit the US, South America, Europe, and the UK. Rescheduled dates from October are now set for February.

Timberlake has previously apologised to fans for health-related delays. After an October show cancellation, he promised to make it up to his fans, saying, “I have an injury that is preventing me from performing. I promise to give you the show y’all deserve.”

The singer has faced some personal challenges this year as well, including a plea deal for a DWI charge in September, which resulted in a $500 fine and 25 hours of community service.