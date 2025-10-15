K-Harmony Festa brings a slice of Seoul to Mumbai

Mumbai’s Jio World Drive buzzed with K-pop fever this past weekend as the inaugural K-Harmony Festa lit up the city. Organised by the Korean Cultural Centre India in collaboration with the Maharashtra Tourism Department, the festival celebrated the growing cultural connection between India and Korea.

Thousands of fans flocked to the event, soaking in a mix of music, dance, food, and immersive experiences that brought the energy of Seoul straight to Mumbai. The festivities kicked off with a formal inauguration by Atul Patne, Principal Secretary of the Maharashtra Tourism Department, alongside Radhika Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Anup Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Home Department; and Yoo Dong Wan, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai.

Atul Patne described the event as a “celebration of friendship, culture, and shared values between India and Korea,” highlighting the symbolic bond and potential for future collaborations in tourism, culture, and business. Hwang Il Yong, Director of the Korean Cultural Centre India, added that Korean culture is now mainstream among India’s youth, with growing interest in K-beauty, K-food, and other Korean products. He said the festival aims to strengthen cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

The K-Harmony Festa showcased the dynamic world of the Korean Wave, or Hallyu. Highlights included performances by the Kukkiwon Taekwondo Demonstration Team, S-Flava, a fusion group blending traditional Korean music with b-boying, and a traditional Korean dance troupe.

The standout moment came when eight-member K-pop boyband Younite took the stage. The band performed fan favorites like Rock Steady, Bomba, Pump Your Sneakers, Geekin, One+Won, Poco Loco, and Taste, leaving the crowd electrified. Before their performance, Younite also hosted a fan meeting, giving fans a chance to interact up close.

Adding to the festival vibe was Seoul Street, a curated space recreating the feel of Korea, complete with food stalls and cultural displays, letting visitors experience a taste of Seoul without leaving Mumbai.

K-Harmony Festa proved to be more than just a music festival—it was a full cultural immersion, highlighting the growing bond between India and Korea through the universal language of art, music, and friendship.