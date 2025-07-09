K-pop band Katseye to hit the road: 'Beautiful Chaos' tour dates revealed

K-pop's rising stars KATSEYE are packing their bags and hitting the road. The group just dropped the full schedule for their first-ever ‘Beautiful Chaos’ North American tour, and fans are counting down the days.

The tour kicks off on November 15 in Minneapolis, with the group making stops in 13 cities, including Toronto on November 18. It's a big moment for the international girl group, who are riding high after their debut EP Beautiful Chaos landed at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, selling 44,000 units in its first week.

In a message to fans, aka EYEKONS, KATSEYE wrote, “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!! Your constant love and support do not go unnoticed.” The announcement came on release day, paired with a shoutout to Urban Outfitters.

Here’s how to grab tickets:

Weverse presale: July 9, 9 am KST (5:30 am IST)

Artist presale: July 10, 10 am KST

General sale: July 11, 10 am KST (6:30am IST)

KATSEYE is also teaming up with Toca Boca World, and in a recent Billboard interview, they teased a “Gnarly Summer” in 2025. Megan called it “not being afraid of being cringe,” while Lara summed it up as “wild and a little bit messy.”

With members from the Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland, and the US, KATSEYE’s global vibe is setting the stage for a chaotic (in the best way) tour run. Buckle up, EYEKONS.