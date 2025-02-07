Popular K-pop sensation NewJeans is set to make their first major appearance under a new name - NJZ - at Hong Kong's ComplexCon festival this March, despite ongoing legal challenges from their former management company.

The five-member group (Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein) announced their upcoming performances during a CNBC "Squawk Box Asia" interview, revealing plans to debut fresh music during the March 21-23 event. Fans can expect both group and solo performances throughout the festival.

"The situation is still quite frightening for us," member Danielle shared during the interview, noting that former label Ador continues to "interfere with a lot of our work."

Behind the legal drama lies a complex dispute over contract validity. The group claims they terminated their agreement with Ador on November 28, but the label - a subsidiary of K-pop giant Hybe - maintains the contracts remain binding until 2029. Ador has filed two injunctions in South Korean courts, challenging both the contract termination and the group's ability to sign independent advertising deals.

Fellow member Hanni struck an optimistic tone despite the uncertainty: "We have done nothing wrong, so we're not afraid. We're more excited to see what the future holds."

The dispute has already shown financial impact, with Hybe's shares dropping nearly 7% ($423 million in market value) following the group's initial departure announcement last November.

Legal proceedings are scheduled to continue, with a hearing on the advertising contract injunction set for March 7 and the main contract dispute to be heard in April.

The group's immediate priority, according to Hanni, is to "release music as quick as possible" and refocus attention on their artistry rather than legal matters.

“Beforehand, we were very focused on being the kind of ‘girl next door’… So, we’re going for a (look that’s) a lot more sharp, a lot more bold," Hanni added.