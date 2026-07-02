K-Pop Demon Hunters star Arden Cho marries Christopher Lee in Florence wedding

Actor Arden Cho, who recently won praise for her role in K-Pop Demon Hunters, has married orthopaedic surgeon Christopher Lee in a multi-day wedding celebration in Florence. The couple exchanged vows at Villa Cora over the weekend, with festivities including a hanbok welcome party, two wedding ceremonies and a reception attended by family and friends.

The couple said they chose Florence because of its significance in their relationship, describing the Italian city as the place where they realised they wanted to spend their lives together.

"We fell in love with Florence and wanted the weekend to feel like a beautiful vacation where everyone could slow down, celebrate and make memories together," Cho said. She added that the occasion was less about the wedding itself and more about bringing together the people closest to them.

Cho described the celebration as a "fairy tale", saying it exceeded all her expectations despite several last-minute challenges. The couple dealt with lost luggage, delayed and cancelled family flights that forced them to postpone their traditional Korean pyebaek ceremony, as well as a record-breaking heatwave.

Reflecting on the setbacks, Cho said the experience reminded her of a Korean saying that suggests a small hardship can prevent a much greater one. She said the difficulties ultimately made the celebration even more meaningful because of the support they received from family and friends.

Lee echoed the sentiment, saying the unexpected obstacles became an important lesson at the beginning of their married life. He said the experience showed them they could overcome challenges together with the support of those around them.

The couple kept their relationship largely private before publicly confirming it last year. Although both had lived in Los Angeles for nearly two decades, they first met through a dating app. Lee proposed to Cho in Maui in March 2025.

For the wedding ceremony, Cho wore a custom gown by Vera Wang before changing into a custom reception dress by Natalya Valentine.