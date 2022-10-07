South Korea’s military has expressed its desire to conscript members of the famous K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties.

As per reports, the public over the issue is divided as to whether they should be given exemptions or not.

''It's desirable for them (BTS members) to fulfill their military duties to ensure fairness in the country's military service,'' said Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration.

Interestingly, a few days back, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup came up with a similar comment about BTS at a parliamentary committee meeting and later Culture Minister Park Bo Gyoon asserted that his ministry would soon take a call on the issue.

Notably, the issue has become a hot topic in the country and its oldest member, Jin, faces possible enlistment early next year after turning 30 in December.

It is worth mentioning that as per South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to perform 18-21 months of military service. However, the law provides special exemptions to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and other dancers who have clinched top prizes in certain competitions that enhance national prestige.