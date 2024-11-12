K-pop powerhouse SEVENTEEN wrapped up the US leg of their Right Here World Tour with two massive shows at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium, marking their first-ever stadium performances in the US. These LA concerts capped off 10 sold-out shows across five cities, including Chicago, New York, San Antonio, and Oakland.

SEVENTEEN thrilled fans with a 23-song setlist, delivering high-energy performances of hits like "Fear," "Fearless," "MAESTRO," "LOVE," and even "FAME," featuring DJ Khaled. The crowd, known as CARATS, matched the group’s energy, singing and dancing along to tracks like "Super" and "God of Music" and amping up the encore with "VERY NICE" as the night’s finale.

Band member VERNON shared his excitement with fans, saying, “This is definitely a night I won’t forget. Just seeing this whole space filled with all of you, it’s incredible.” Beyond the concerts, fans in Los Angeles enjoyed the "SEVENTEEN The City" celebration, a citywide event with pop-ups, collaborations, and a highlight 85-foot Ferris wheel at Santa Monica Pier lit up with the group’s logo.

With the US tour behind them, SEVENTEEN is set to bring their Right Here World Tour to Japan and other major Asian cities next.