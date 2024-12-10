Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will pause their high-octane musical journey early next year, BIGHIT Music confirmed on Tuesday. After their January 5 appearance at the 39th Golden Disc Awards, the five-member group plans to step back from the spotlight.

"We are here to inform you of TXT's long-term hiatus schedule," the agency stated in an official release. The break comes after a whirlwind year of intense musical and performance activities that have solidified the group's global reputation.

Members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai will use this time for personal rejuvenation and family connections. BIGHIT Music emphasised the importance of the members' well-being, noting they will "take sufficient rest to prepare to return to MOAs [their fanbase] for an amazing 2025."

The announcement follows recent speculation about the group's potential downtime, with fans anticipating a strategic pause after their remarkable year of musical achievements. BIGHIT Music reassured fans that the break is temporary, promising the group will "return with an even more remarkable presence to express their gratitude towards MOA."

No specific details were provided about individual members' activities during the hiatus, leaving fans curious about potential solo projects or personal pursuits.