K-pop star Moon Bin, a member of the boy band ASTRO was found dead in his home on April 19.

Moon Bin’s music label and South Korean police informed about the 25-year-old singer’s death on Thursday, April 20, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans.

The K-pop start’s body was found in southern Seoul late Wednesday, with no trace of any foul play, informed police.

Moon Bin’s label Fantagio Music released a statement via Twitter saying, “On April 19, Astro member Moon Bin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky”.

The music label further requested people to refrain from any speculative and malicious reports so that Moon Bin’s family can pay their respects and honour him in peace.

Before making his Astro debut in February 2016, he was an actor and child model who had joined Fantagio's trainee program at a young age.

Before his passing, Moonbin and Sanha had been set to perform at the forthcoming Dream Show - - perhaps of the biggest K-pop joint show in South Korea in May.

The gathering had additionally been in their Dispersion Fan Con Visit across Asia, and had sent off an authority fan local area page on Weverse , the worldwide being a fan stage from K-pop megastars BTS's organization HYBE on Sunday.

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