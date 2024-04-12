In a tragic turn of events, noted K-pop singer Park Boram passed away on April 11, according to her agency.

According to the announcement, the songwriter and actor suffered a sudden death in Korea. The police investigation is underway and the cause of death is being probed regarding the incident.

According to reports, Park Bo Ram was involved in releasing two new songs later this year.

When Park Bo Ram participated in the 2010 "Super Star K2" singing competition, she made her debut in the K-pop industry at the age of 17. She was an R&B music lover in high school at the time. She advanced to the finals and took eighth place overall in the competition.

In 2015, Park released 'Celepretty', which also included the song, 'Beautiful'. Some of her best songs include Hyehwadong' for K-drama 'Reply 1988' and 'Please Say Something Even Though I know It's a Lie', among others.

