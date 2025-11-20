K-romance goes real: Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah to marry after 10-year love story

South Korea’s long-time power couple, Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah, are officially tying the knot on December 20, marking a major moment in K-entertainment after ten years of dating.

Their agencies and Woo-bin himself confirmed the news on November 20, with the actor sharing a handwritten letter on his fan café, thanking supporters and revealing that the pair has decided it’s time to “build a family” after years of growing together.

The wedding will take place in Seoul in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends, according to AM Entertainment, which represents both stars. The agency said the couple’s relationship—public since 2015—has been rooted in “deep trust” and noted that both actors plan to remain active in their careers.

Woo-bin, 36, known for The Heirs, Uncontrollably Fond, and Genie Make a Wish, and Min-ah, 41, beloved for My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho, Oh My Venus, and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, first met while filming a commercial and eventually became one of the industry’s most admired real-life pairs.

Their decade-long relationship also included difficult moments, with Min-ah remaining by Woo-bin’s side as he underwent treatment for nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017. He later returned to the screen in Our Blues, which also featured Min-ah, though not as his on-screen partner.

The upcoming ceremony is already being dubbed the biggest Korean celebrity wedding since Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s headline-making union in 2022.

Fans across the globe are now counting down to one of the most anticipated K-star celebrations of the year.