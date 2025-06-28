Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala dies at 42, cardiac arrest suspected

Shefali Jariwala, the actor and dancer who rose to fame with the 2002 chartbuster Kaanta Laga, passed away late Friday night at the age of 42. The cause of her untimely death is under investigation, with initial reports pointing to a suspected cardiac arrest.

According to official sources, Jariwala collapsed at home in Andheri, prompting her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, to rush her to a nearby hospital. Despite efforts to revive her, she was declared dead upon arrival. Her mortal remains were subsequently transferred to Cooper Hospital around 12:30 am for a postmortem examination.

Speaking to media, the Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) at Cooper Hospital stated that the body had been brought from a different hospital and the definitive cause of death will be established only after the autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police, treating the matter with due seriousness, arrived at the late actor’s residence during the night. A forensic team also accompanied them and carried out a detailed examination of the premises. Although no conclusive evidence of foul play has been made public, the presence of investigative teams suggests a level of caution in handling the case.

Jariwala gained widespread popularity with her breakout appearance in Kaanta Laga, which became a cultural phenomenon in the early 2000s. She later featured in Salman Khan's film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 13, Nach Baliye, and Boogie Woogie, and was last seen in the web series Baby Come Naa in 2019.

Her sudden demise has shocked fans and the entertainment industry alike, with tributes pouring in across social media.