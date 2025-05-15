Back in the 90s, the video of the Kaanta Laga remix featuring Shefali Jariwala caused a stir in pop culture. Shefali Jariwala, portraying a bold party girl watching adult content, did not sit well with the Censor Board. As a result, directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru received a warning from the board.

In a recent interview, the director duo recalled the backlash and revealed that Salman Khan also did not approve of the song.

Vinay Sapru said, "A big actor called us to his house and told us, 'Main tumhe samjha raha hoon Radhika Vinay, yeh jo sexy kaam hai kam kiya karo, achha nahi hota (I'm trying to make you understand, don't do such sexy songs, it doesn't look good).'

He added, 'You've got nice, pure minds. When asked to name the star, they said it was Salman Khan.Ironically, the idea for the video came when the directors saw Salman Khan listening to a Jhankaar Beats remix of a Kishore Kumar song while working out".

They said, "One day, we went to Salman Khan's house. He was exercising while listening to a Jhankaar Beats remix of a Kishore Kumar song. An idea sparked, and that's what began the remix trend in India. We made Kaliyon Ka Chaman, Kaanta Laga, Chadti Jawani. The sound organically reminds you of a nightclub, to a sensual visualisation".

The music of Kaanta Laga was composed by R. D. Burman. It was from the film Samadhi featuring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Asha Parekh. The song was remixed by the T-Series album DJ Doll with a music video featuring Shefali Jariwala. Shefali became an overnight sensation with the video.