Kajol split the internet by asking Shah Rukh Khan to disclose Pathaan's real box office collection
Kajol spoke with the media to promote her recently launched series The Trial- Pyaar Kanoon Dhoka. During one of the interviews, Kajol revealed her desire to learn about Pathaan's "real" collections.
Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has dominated the box office and is now the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2023. Kajol, Khan's friend, and co-star, has split the internet with her question over how much money his most recent movie truly made.
Kajol spoke with the media to promote her recently launched series The Trial- Pyaar Kanoon Dhoka. During one of the interviews, Kajol revealed her desire to learn about Pathaan's "real" collections.
While speaking to a media portal, the interviewer asked Kajol a question, "What would you like to ask Shah Rukh Khan?" Thinking about it for a while, Kajol said in an intriguing manner, " I would ask him, How much did #Pathaan really make?" and laughed out loud.
The interview clip has gone viral instantly on social media. While a few internet users praised Kajol's response as a clever response, others saw this as a jab at SRK's most recent movie. Some of Khan's more sensitive supporters took objection to this and even teased the actress.
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