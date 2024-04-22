Navya, daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, also shared the teaser and poster of 'Kalki 2898 AD' featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan, 81, also shared his character posters on his blog and along with it, he mentioned how his request to release the teaser on his blog was not followed. He wrote, "It did not open here and it has, I believe displayed at 7:15 pm on the TV channel .. but here no sight despite the request...well at times your requests are not followed .. or not been allowed to be followed...".

However, the Bollywood star also said that working on 'Kalki 2898 AD' was a great experience. He wrote on Instagram, "It’s been an experience for me like no other...The mind to think such a product, the execution the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence..(sic)."

Bankrolled by C Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, the music for 'Kalki 2898 AD' is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The film also stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

In January, the makers announced that the film will be released on May 9, 2024. However, there have been no updates regarding the same for a long time now.